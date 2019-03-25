Months in the making, the e-commerce site Genuine Wallowa County has launched. The website, genuinewallowacounty.com, showcases handmade items, exclusively from Wallowa County artisans, via curated gift and subscription boxes. The contents of the subscription box change monthly, and price points vary on the gift boxes.
“I know so many amazing local craftspeople and artists,” says founder and owner Kristy Athens. “And I saw a need for an additional sales channel to augment their efforts.”
Athens had been coming to Wallowa County for almost fifteen years, drawn by both the landscape and the creative people who inhabit it, before moving here in 2013. Since then, she’s been trying to figure out a new way to showcase the county’s talent and ingenuity. While working for the regional economic development district, Athens learned of a branding idea that originated in 2007 from a Rural Development Action Team report considering ways to stimulate the economy. The name “Genuine Wallowa County” and its logo (designed by Joan Gilbert) were created by a group of local stakeholders, who had enthusiasm but not enough bandwidth to support the brand on a broad and long-term basis. Athens consulted available stakeholders in 2018 to request taking over management of the brand for this website.
“This is an opportunity to bring in additional revenues from outside the county, on a year-round basis,” Athens said., noting she already has 40 vendors participating from all over the county, and well over 100 different items.
Genuine Wallowa County will ease into existence with a “pre-sales” period—shoppers can purchase boxes now and they will ship May 1. Athens has curated 30 different gift boxes but is launching with just 10 in order to ensure she has a handle on the operations.
“We’re starting conservatively,” Athens says. “but I expect this business to continue to grow for many years.”
The remaining gift boxes will launch in the summer, and new vendors are welcome to apply at https://tinyurl.com/y27s2maa.
