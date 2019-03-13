March is Women’s History Month, and each year the Josephy Center does things to honor and feature women. There is an exhibit in the main gallery featuring women artists, and women and women’s issues are featured in Tuesday Brown Bag programs. Over the years, programs have addressed women in business, agriculture, and flight. Last week County Commission Chair Susan Roberts gave a primer on elected office as she recounted her experiences as Enterprise Mayor, president of the League of Oregon Cities, and as a county commissioner. Students from Oregon State’s Ag and Natural Resource program at Eastern Oregon University will talk about the future for women in agriculture on April 9. And on Thursday, April 18, at 7 pm, Bonnie Laing-Malcolmson, recently retired as curator of Northwest Art at the Portland Art Museum (and long-ago, in the late 1970s, an Artist in the Schools in Wallowa County) will give an overview of women artists in the region.
On Tuesday, March 26, at noon, the Josephy Center asks the public to help celebrate women who have made a difference in Wallowa County. The Center is aided in this—and in events throughout the month—by sponsorship help from Soroptimist International of Wallowa County. And the first women to be celebrated is Wilma Haller, a pre—WW II refugee from Estonia who saw opportunity in the clothes that did not sell in the dress shop that she and her husband, Harold Haller, ran. With her cohorts at Soroptimist, the “Thrift Shop” was born.
Another pre—WW II refugee, Erna Ratlciff, carried her German accent throughout her life, and, with husband Leland Ratcliff, endowed funds for the Community Church and tennis courts, and scholarships for Wallowa County students that continue to this day. Marjorie Martin, long-time County Clerk, worked her 40 hours each week at the Thrift Shop after she left the courthouse. The list goes on.
A woman does not have to have been a Soroptimist to be celebrated in this event. The format will be to have individual testimony about each woman, a five-minute blurb remembering who she was and what she did. It’s a chance to remember your mother, grandmother, or neighbor, and their impact on you and the community. Three are named above—and it’s certain there are 300: women who ran the ranch or business, taught in our schools, made sure we had libraries, clinics, 4-H programs, airports, and ski hills; women who did these things and the women who wrote about them so that we remember them today.
Brown Bags are free and open to the public. Come to the program at noon on Tuesday, March 26, and bring stories—and photos if you have them—of Wilma, Erna, Marjorie and other women who made a difference.
Call Rich at the Josephy Center for more information, 541-432-0505.
