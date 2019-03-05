Don’t forget to register for little league. Register now to avoid late fees!
Registration is $40 per player. Discounts apply for families with more than one player and scholarships may be available to cover registrations fees. To inquire about scholarships email kdgrover34@gmail.com before registering.
Registration is open from January 15 to March 8. Late fee of $15 applies for registrations after March 8. Final registration is April 12.
Registration is online at www.wallowavalleylittleleague.com. Or call 541-398-2044.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.