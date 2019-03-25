Joseph, Oregon- Recent donations of $20,000 from the Healy Foundation, $200,000 from the Meyer Memorial Trust Foundation and $75,000 from the Collins Foundation have moved the Nez Perce Tribe substantially closer to its goal of acquiring a conservation easement at the headwaters of Wallowa Lake.
The area, known as Waalal’aamkt or “where the braided stream disappears into the water,” is considered sacred to the Nez Perce people. The conservation easement will include ten acres of riparian wetland at the confluence of the upper Wallowa River near the Wallowa Lake Lodge, adjacent to the Wallowa Lake State Park.
Although the project began in the summer of 2016, fundraising began in earnest in June of 2018. The goal is to raise $975,000 for the purchase of the conservation easement. The most recent donations, as well as grants from the Oregon Community Foundation and the PacifiCorp Foundation, mean that $449,000, or almost 50% of the project goal, has been raised already. Fundraising efforts will continue until the final goal is met.
Without the permanent protection of a conservation easement the area would be at high risk for further development or other potential degradation. Once purchased, the Nez Perce Tribe will hold and monitor the easement in perpetuity to “preserve, protect and enhance the precious natural resources of the Nimiipuu.”
Among the collaborators on the project are the Wallowa Lake Lodge LLC, Eastern Oregon Legacy Lands Fund, Oregon State Parks, and the Nez Perce Tribe. For more information regarding the project, please contact Ann McCormack (208)621-3710 annm@nezperce.org
