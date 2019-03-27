Come, Monday, April 15 at 5 p.m. to the OK Theatre in Enterprise for the eighth annual Rotary "Spelling Bee."
Each year, Rotary Club awards college scholarships to several seniors in Wallowa County high schools. Funds raised at the event will go towards this cause.
Enter your team of three and compete for your favorite Wallowa County charity. Costumes and creativity are encouraged with prizes in this fun and humorous event.
The program will be divided into a "Student's Division," hosting grade ranges: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and High School competitions. Winners of each grade will win $100 as will the grand prize winner: prizes for the charity choice of the winners.
The "Open Division" winning team will be awarded $250.
Prizes for best-costumed team in each division!
Sponsorships welcome!
Contact John McColgan, 541-398-1759 with any questions.
