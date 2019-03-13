The Nature Conservancy is now taking applications from Wallowa County organizations for the opportunity to participate in the 2019 shed antler collection fundraiser.
Please email Chad Dotson at chad.dotson@tnc.org for an application or for more general information.
Deadline to apply is March 8, 2019.
