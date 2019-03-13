Come watch and support your local schools at the Wallowa High School Donkey Basketball event, March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Wallowa High School Gymnasium.
Watch the Wallowa Seniors take on the Joseph Seniors and then the Wallowa Staff against their Joseph counterparts.
Tickets are available in advance or at the gate:
$10 for adults
$8 for students
$6 for children
Enjoy a taco feed and cake raffle at the game!
