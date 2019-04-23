Departing Ava Gene’s pasta maker JoMarie Pitino and former chef de cuisine Ross Effinger are heading for the hinterlands of Oregon to open the Gold Room, a restaurant beneath The Jennings Hotel.
Pitino and Effinger will be reviving the historic honky tonk and introducing a menu featuring naturally leavened, wood red pizza, Pitino’s famous handmade pasta and a selection of meat and produce locally sourced from farmers in the Wallowa Valley.
With an eye toward building community and encouraging people to visit northeast Oregon, Pitino and Effnger are raising funds for the restaurant through Kickstarter. the all-or-nothing funding effort runs until May 4.
Five hours from Portland, Joseph is a stunningly beautiful mountain town located at the end of the road. With the Gold Room, Pitino and Effinger promise to make it worth the trip.
About The Jennings Hotel:
From starry-eyed dreaming came serious adult conversations, a successful Kickstarter campaign and finally a hotel in progress. To its core, Thee Jennings is a journey about passion, collaboration and community. Equal parts accommodation and art project, one is likely to find new friends passing the ukulele around at a family supper, artists in residence sharing their work and superbly considered spaces, all under one roof.
Since 1910 The Jennings Building has been a landmark on Main Street in Joseph, Ore., evolving over decades to serve the changing needs of rural Wallowa County. After a four year journey Greg Hennes purchased The Jennings in 2014, sending him inexorably down the path of accidental hotelier. With the help of a talented group of friends The Jennings is being transformed from a derelict apartment building into an outpost for artists and a beacon of considered design and gracious hospitality in the mountainous hinterlands of Northeast Oregon.
