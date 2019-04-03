It has been three years since occupational therapist Angela Mart came to Wallowa Memorial Hospital, helping to launch the first ever occupational therapy program. Now that the program is on solid ground, Mart is ready add pediatrics.
“Several local physicians have been asking for a pediatric program,” said Mart. “I wanted to make sure the adult program was up and running successfully before we developed a program specifically for kids.”
Occupational therapy provides services to adults who have suffered an injury or illness that affects their ability to carry out daily tasks. The services are covered by most insurance plans, and require a referral from a child’s primary care physician or provider.
Mart provides cognitive education and rehabilitation services to allow patients to be in their homes safely, to drive safely, and to perform daily tasks such as eating, drinking, writing, working at the computer and dressing.
Although the assessment and treatment strategies are different when treating kids, Mart has experience to guide the process. Mart’s graduate program at Pacific University in Forest Grove required three field work rotations; Mart completed one of those in pediatrics, focusing on children with autism. Mart shadowed pediatric OTs in Portland before attending graduate school, and covered the pediatric OTs at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend when they were out sick.
Occupational therapy treatments can start early, and address developmental issues in babies who are struggling with such milestones as sitting, crawling and walking.
For children approaching school-age, there are strategies to teach paying attention, following instructions, learning to eat, drink, wash hands and dress independently; using crayons and pencils; tuning out noise for children who are easily distracted; building skills for sharing, taking turns, and playing with peers; using toys and materials for creative play; and participating in daily routines.
Occupational therapy is often recommended for children diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, cerebral palsy, sensory processing disorder, developmental delays, and learning disabilities.
Mart began developing the pediatric occupational therapy program at Wallowa Memorial Hospital at the end of last year. She has been attending continuing education courses and consulting with local physicians as well as the occupational therapist who has been providing services in Wallowa County on a monthly basis through the schools for the past 12 years.
“Flint (Stearns) has been a valuable resource in the county, and will continue to provide support,” said Mart. “For example, while I might work with a child on hand strength and coordination, Stearns can instruct teachers for follow up and consistency in the school setting.”
Since she started developing the program late last year, Mart has already had the chance to work with pediatric patients ranging in age from two to 14 years old.
“I’m excited that our community’s kids can benefit from occupational therapy here instead of driving out of the county,” said Mart. “It’s challenging to build a new program, and I’m having a lot of fun with my kiddos.”
