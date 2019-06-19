Recent Enterprise High School graduate, Jalyn Radford-Wecks, plans to raise cancer awareness of attendees at the Mountain High Broncs and Bulls rodeo to know that cancer can strike anywhere, any time. He calls it a “Can Cancer” campaign.
Radford-Wecks started treatment at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland about a year ago for a rare and aggressive form of testicular cancer while still an EHS student.
The sport of rodeo is well-known for its support for breast cancer with its ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaigns that are virtually a part of every PRCA rodeo.
The Broncs and Bulls drill team will do a tribute to Radford-Wecks at the rodeo by wearing orchid-colored shirts, the color for testicular cancer. Radford-Wecks will come into the arena at that point.
The team will sell bracelets featuring all the different cancer colors. Members will have charts so people can see which color is associated with each cancer. Team members will also carry different-colored cancer flags to indicate which cancer has affected team members themselves.
After the team posts up, rodeo announcer, Lee Daggett, will have time set aside so that anyone who purchased bracelets can raise their hand in order to show their bracelets so attendees can see which cancers have touched people.
Radford-Wecks will dedicate the money from the rodeo to Wallowa Memorial Hospital for all cancer screenings because so many cancers affect so many people.
