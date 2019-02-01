Rotary Club of Wallowa County will host its second-annual Rotary Friendraiser 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at Cloverleaf Hall on the campus of Wallowa County Fair in Enterprise. The event is designed to provide an evening of fun and food and a short glimpse Rotary and the work of the club.
The event is being billed as a “friendraiser” and not a “fundraiser.” Tickets are $15 for individuals with a maximum $30 per family. Tickets are available at the Bookloft in Enterprise and Ruby Peak Realty in Joseph or from any Rotary member. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
“Although this event is on Valentine’s Day, we want to stress it is a family affair,” said Rotary Club of Wallowa County President Paul Wahl. “If you want to come as a couple, that’s great. Singles and families are also welcome.”
The menu will feature a choice of chicken or beef with sides as well as dessert, catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Music will be provided by “Shot in the Dark,” a band consisting of Diane Daggett, Nick Porter and John Raines. Additional musical features with audience participation are being planned.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County meets each Wednesday at Catholic Church Saint Katherine Parish Hall, 301 E Garfield St, Enterprise. Meetings include a hot meal and a featured speaker drawn from the community. Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders interested in providing peace, humanitarian services and community enhancements to the areas in which they live.
