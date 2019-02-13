East Fork Brewery announced it will close its doors for good last spring. East Fork Brewery opened in 2017 as a sister facility that was focused on small batch experimental beer and pub food. Increase in sales velocity at Terminal Gravity Brewing proper, funding decisions, and a close look at cultural intention were cited as reasons for the closure.

“The decision to close came after two months of close review with our team. We want to focus our efforts, both in regard to spending and personnel, at our Enterprise facility. We’ve got a great, small team and all the folks from East Fork will have an opportunity to work at TG Enterprise this summer. Lastly, we want to ensure a working culture of progressive movement, but also a healthy one. Our folks were spread pretty thin over the course of a couple years. It’s time to shift the focus back to the home front," said Kevin Harlander.

Any questions or comments can be addressed by contacting Kevin Harlander at kevinharlander@gmail.com

