Fishtrap hosts a noon book discussion on Wednesday, Feb. 20 as part of The Big Read’s celebration of Ursula K. Le Guin’s classic novel, “A Wizard of Earthsea.” A light lunch will be provided as participants discuss main themes in the book including the journey into self, dragons, and the language of fantasy. The event is located at the Fishtrap house: 400 E. Grant St. in Enterprise.
“We’re scheduling more Big Read events during daylight hours this year.” says Fishtrap’s Mike Midlo, “Many people can’t attend evening events but still want to participate in The Big Read. So we’re offering two special programs during the lunch hour including this book discussion at Fishtrap. I hope people come with their ideas and questions about ‘A Wizard of Earthsea.’”
The Big Read Book Discussion is part of six weeks of events surrounding the novel, “A Wizard of Earthsea,” which is cited as “the best young adult novel of all time,” by Entertainment Weekly. Other Big Read events include a movie night featuring the Disney film, “Brave,” special guests, and a Wizard’s Feast Finale on March 19. All events are free and open to the public. Go to Fishtrap.org for the full schedule.
The Big Read broadens our understanding of the world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. Every winter, Fishtrap celebrates one great work of literature by providing events, discussions, and free books to Wallowa County schools, libraries, and community members. The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is supported locally by neighborhood businesses and individual donations. Special thanks to community sponsors Community Bank, Pacific Power, and the Oregon Arts Commission.
Learn more about “A Wizard of Earthsea,” Ursula K. Le Guin, and The Big Read at Fishtrap.org
