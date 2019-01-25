The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance presents another edition of Tunesmith Night, a monthly showcase of original music.
The Saturday, February 9 show features songwriters Bart Budwig, Heidi Muller and Mike Mallory. Venue is Sugar Time Bakery, located in the Burnaugh Building on North River Street and provides the perfect atmosphere for our listening audience.
Bart Budwig has become a valued asset to the music scene in Wallowa County, and his reputation goes far beyond our local community. This quote from American Standard Time paints a good likeness: “Sometimes when Bart sings, I forget what we’re talking about. I’m sure he knows though. I trust him. He sounds like John Prine, plays like Hoyt Axton, and looks like well...Bart Budwig. He’s a cosmic country lawn gnome. He’s cherubic, cheery, and an old soul. Songs spring from the dreams of his noon day naps, and punch the keys of his typewriter above the OK Theater in Enterprise, Oregon. When words won’t take, he calls 'em in with a bugle of his trumpet, or a strum of soothing guitar.”
Heidi Muller is an award-winning songwriter, guitarist and mountain dulcimer player from Joseph. She is known for her song “Good Road” that has been the theme song of Northwest Public Radio’s Inland Folk show since 1989. A part of the Seattle music scene of the ‘80’s and 90’s, she toured nationally and was a Kerrville New Folk finalist. She later moved back east and met her partner Bob Webb from West Virginia, where she worked as an artist-in-residence and music instructor until they moved to Wallowa County in 2012. Heidi has recorded nine CDs, including four with Bob. She writes songs of place and story songs, and sometimes peers into the life of cats, ticks, and the night sky. For more information, please visit www.heidimuller.com.
For Mike Mallory, the song is the thing. Mallory has been playing music professionally since age 15. That would be since, 1968. Early on, he discovered the songs of Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, Mississippi John Hurt and realized the songs were what spoke to him. He is comfortable strapping on his Telecaster and turning up to 11 or finger picking his acoustic trying to imitate Mississippi John. "That is the beauty of the players my age, we did not realize there was a division between acoustic and electric music," says Mallory, who is a member of the La Grande alt-country/Americana band The Wasteland Kings, along with son Kris Mallory who is lead vocalist and main songwriter for the group. This is Mallory’s fifth appearance at Tunesmith Night.
Tunesmith Night is presented in a round-robin format, with each musician playing a song, then the next taking a turn, creating an interesting and varied performance. Admission is $10 at the door or by season pass. Doors open at 6pm, music at 7pm, all ages welcome. Sugar Time will have the kitchen open for soups and sandwiches. Bring your own adult beverages.
