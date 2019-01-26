Are you or do you know someone who is homeless and in need of services? If so, please plan to attend Community Connection’s Homeless Resource Event that will take place on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 1:00p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the dining room at the Enterprise Senior Center located at 702 NW 1st St. Enterprise, Oregon 97828. This special event is part of a nationwide one-day event to record the number of homeless people across the nation, which influences local funding.
This event will provide all homeless individuals and families with the opportunity to meet and obtain information from a variety of supportive service providers such as Oregon Health Plan, Food Stamps, Community Health Care workers, local Landlords, transportation services, and much more. Food, beverages, and cold weather items will be available at this event at no charge.
Contact Danielle Salmon, Assistant Manager at (541) 426-3840 for more information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.