The Fellowship Award is presented to a woman who is continuing her education with a Master's or PhD post graduate program. Applications are available at: Bookloft in Enterprise, Wallowa Public Library, BeeCrowBee in Joseph, Soroptimist Thrift Shop or by contacting Marsha Svendsen, 541-263-0663.
Completed applications must be returned by March 1, 2018. Mail applications to Soroptimist, P.O. Box 127, Enterprise, OR 97828 or return to the Thrift Shop.
The Fellowship Award will be awarded to any woman who: 1) resides in Wallowa County; 2) established in business or a profession; 3) conducts her business or practices her profession competently and according to ethical standards; 4) holds a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree from an accredited college or university; 5) presents a plan of worthwhile post graduate study at an accredited college or university leading to an advanced degree or to enhance standing or competence in her business or profession; and 6) provides such other information as the Fellowship Committee may deem necessary.
The Soroptimist club will provide a cash grant of $2,000 to its award recipient.. The Fellowship Award will be paid in its entirety to the college or university the recipient attends.
Soroptimist was founded October 3, 1921, in Oakland, California, and is now an International Organization with more than 100,000 members who are working through service projects to advance human rights and the status of women. The Northwestern Region of Soroptimist International of the Americas encompasses the states of Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana and the Idaho Panhandle.
For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, call Beth Hough, 541-398-0127.
