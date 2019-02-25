Enterprise, Ore. —The Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association (WMHCTA) will hold its third annual membership meeting to welcome new members and plan for 2019 activities. The meeting is open to all, and will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Toma's Conference Room, 309 South River Street in Enterprise. Refreshments will be provided. WMHCTA is a hands-on volunteer group started by local residents dedicated to improving the condition of trails and historic sites in northeast Oregon. Since its start in February 2017, WMHCTA volunteers have conducted 30 work parties, invested over 4,400 volunteer hours, cleared 120 miles of trail, and made improvements to three historic sites, including the Lick Creek Guard Station. Work includes cutting out downed trees, removing brush, repairing trail tread and re-routing trails around hazards.
"We've gotten a lot done in the past two years," said member Rick Bombaci, "and folks have had a lot of fun doing it. It's a chance to provide a public service, get great exercise and fresh air, see new country, and make new friends. There's nothing like working together toward a common goal to build community."
During the meeting, the group will discuss and schedule possible work projects and training sessions for 2019, and elect board members. Anyone interested in learning more about WMHCTA and helping to improve trails and historic sites is encouraged to attend.
The non-profit group currently boasts over 70 members, including hikers, horse packers, mountain bikers, aviators, and other outdoor enthusiasts. Annual memberships cost $20 for individuals, $30 for families, and $10 for students. WMHCTA is part of the Eagle Cap Partnership, a cooperative agreement with Eastern Oregon University, the US Forest Service, and Wallowa Resources.
For additional information, please email info@wmhcta.org, go to their website at www.wmhcta.org, or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook/wmhcta.com.
