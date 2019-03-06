THURSDAY, MARCH 7
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Pilates: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E Second, Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Kodi Painting Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11”x14” canvas painting or wine glass painting. Josephy Center, Joseph.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
Joseph FFA Alumni Dinner & Auction: 5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall (note change of venue!), Enterprise. Tri-tip dinner/auction. Fundraiser supports scholarships, travel, student projects & learning opportunities. $12, tickets available at Sports Corral or at the door.
Parenting Now! Dinner & Class: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. class. Building Healthy Families, Enterprise. Targeting parents of children 0-10. Offered in partnership with Winding Waters Clinic, this 6-week series offers parents a chance to connect with others and learn strategies for positive communication, stress management, and positive discipline. Free meal and childcare provided each week.
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
Tax Preparation Appointments: For seniors and low income individuals. Community Connection. No fee, donations welcome. To schedule an appointment call 541-426-3840.
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Intro to Drawing, Painting & Fabrics: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph.
Building Healthy Families: youth college and summer job fair from 12-4. At Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St., Enterprise.
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
Home Builders Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. This workshop covers an array of topics: renting vs. home ownership, financial preparation, mortgage familiarity and process, strategies in shopping for a home, real estate transaction and the closing process. To register call 541-963-3186 or email susy@ccno.org.
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Wine & Watercolor Painting: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. For the total beginner! Pre-registration requested, classes are limited to 4-10 people. 541-432-0505.
RMEF 21st Annual Big Game Banquet: 5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Catered by Chuckwagon Paradise Rose. Register online at events.rmef.org or for more info call Gary Taylor, 805-798-2862. Volunteers welcome!
MONDAY, MARCH 11
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Humane Society: 10 a.m. is hosting an “Information Center Orientation.” Located at 104 N. River St. in Enterprise. Please call 541-432-0290 if you plan to attend.
TUESDAY, MARCH 12
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Living Well – Diabetes Self-Management Program: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Free. Sponsored by Community Connection. Every Tuesday through April 2nd. Registration required. 541-426-3840 or 541-963-3186.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Foot Clinic in Enterprise: Noon to 3 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
Painting Meditation with Whitney Freya: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Learn how painting can be relaxing, fun, easy, inspiring and more in this monthly class. Pre-register at www.josephy.org
SAVE THE DATE:
Thursday, March 14: Donkey Basketball, 7 p.m. Wallowa High School. Joseph seniors vs. Wallowa seniors and Joseph staff vs. Wallowa staff.
