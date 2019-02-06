Once again Wallowa County has the great fortune to host The Young Americans for a 3 day workshop and evening music and dance performance with area school children — grades 3 through 12. The 44 Young Americans will arrive February 24, to work with county children during three days of practice and then together perform for the community on Tuesday evening, February 26 at 7 pm.
The workshop and performance will be held at the Enterprise school gym. Tickets to the Tuesday evening performance can be purchased from the Young Americans at the gym during practice and before the performance for $10 each.
The Young Americans, founded in 1962, is a charitable organization dedicated to the promotion of understanding and goodwill among people through music, dance, performance, academic education, and cultural interaction. They visit over 200 schools each year and work with over 52,000 children. This is their fourth visit to Wallowa County, originally made possible by a local relationship with the Founder, Milton C. Anderson. The first visit was in 2005, with return visits in 2009 and 2016. Over 300 children have participated.
Cost of the workshop is $59 per student. Scholarships will be available to ensure that every child who wants to participate has the funding to do so. Donations for scholarships are vital and can be made out to Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and mailed to P.O.Box 148, Enterprise, Oregon, 97828. It is anticipated that over 100 children will participate, so funding for families with multiple children will be especially crucial. Please sponsor a child if you can!
To register online and see exciting videos of the Young Americans perform go to youngamericans.org. For local information contact Stacy Green at 541-398-2314.
