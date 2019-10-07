Those white trucks with the flashers, and guys working on phone poles and electric lines along Enterprise’s streets lately aren’t there to fix anything. They are installing fiber optic cables that will carry internet service, cable TV, and probably phone service to homes and businesses in most Wallowa County communities: Wallowa Lake, Joseph, Enterprise, Lostine, and Wallowa. The company, Crystal Broadband, is based in Kentucky. James Campbell, who manages the crew installing the fiber optics here, said they have recently provided service to other rural Oregon communities, including Drain, Yoncalla, and communities in the southern end of the Willamette Valley. Their service here is linked to antennas atop the north end of Ruby Peak. It will be several months, at least, before Crystal Broadband will offer service in the five Wallowa County communities, however, as the lines that Campbell’s crew has hung still need work, including splicing, to make them fully functional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.