100 years ago
February 27, 1919
As J.J. Harlan was driving from Joseph, his car was struck by the southbound passenger train, at the crossing by the city park. He was seriously injured and his car was nearly wrecked. Strangely enough the engine crew apparently did not see him and did not know they had struck the car.
Another party of snowshoe fishers made the hike to Lake Aneroid last week and brought back four trout.
With committees from each church in the field, Enterprise will raise its quota of $800 for Armenian relief. The solicitors are not asking for large sums, but are seeking many contributors.
Five mail boxes will be put up in different places in town for the convenience of patrons of the post office. When the boxes are up, it will not be necessary to go to the post office to mail a letter.
70 years ago
February 24, 1949
The La Grande-Joseph branch line train arrived in the valley on its first run in over two weeks after being blocked by deep drifts and slides. Most of the train was made up of coal, oil and gasoline cars destined for the Pacific Power & Light Co. diesel plant here which has been operating on almost a day to day basis for more than a week.
Mother nature, bestirred by two boxes of dynamite, appeared last night to be almost ready to smile upon Kyle McGrady, stranded boatman of the Snake river. A full 60 feet of ice was broken off at the north side of McGrady’s craft yesterday. Some of the ice rotted away naturally; the rest was induced to leave by the two boxes of dynamite.
From Imnaha: Mr. and Mrs. Alwyn Conners and baby daughter and Alwyn’s mother had a bad wreck after they left the Joe Marks place. Alwyn was driving a tractor with a trailer hitched behind on which the ladies and the baby were riding. On the way up a steep hill, in some way the trailer came loose and ran back down the hill and turned over, hurting both the women quite badly. The baby was uninjured.
50 years ago
February 27, 1969
Gary Witherrite and Bill Hammack have entered the Marine Corps and are presently undergoing Marine recruit training at San Diego.
The Wallowa County Jaycees announced this week that Irving Nuss, Jr., LeRoy Graning, Fred Bornstedt, and Don Conrad have been selected for inclusion in the 1969 edition of “Outstanding Young Men of America.”
A project of extensive remodeling is under way at Weaver Hardware and Furniture store in Enterprise. According to Jerry Weaver, manager of the furniture department, his department is being completely remodeled with approximately 3000 square feet of display area being added.
25 years ago
February 24, 1994
Four members of the Enterprise High School FFA chapter have earned the prestigious State FFA degree this year. The recipients are Benji Boyd, Eric Johnson, Brian Freels and Terry McFetridge.
Seven wrestlers from Enterprise and Joseph High Schools qualified for the Oregon Class 2A championships held last weekend: B.J. Clements, Carey McCleary, Willie Zollman and Sean Wishart of Enterprise; and Travis Kiesecker, Tyson Shirley and Jesse Shirley of Joseph.
The Enterprise Savages finished their Wapiti League basketball season with a flourish, winning the conference championship with a pair of exciting victories over Gran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.