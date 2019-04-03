100 years ago
April 3, 1919
The war trophy train, touring the northwest in the interest of the Victory Liberty loan, will pass over the branch line next Wednesday. The exhibits consist of both large artillery pieces and many small articles, shells, rifles, sabers, helmets and scores of other things.
Sales of automobiles promise to break all records in 1919. Many cars have been bought already, and the season is just getting under way. Rodgers Brothers ordered 200 Ford cars for the season, a number much greater than ever has been handled in any past year. To date 28 have been received.
A statistical report submitted to the state department of education shows salaries paid in Wallowa county. City superintendents and principals receive $110 — $152.75 per month; teachers receive $75 — $100 per month. Twenty-five teachers receive less than $75 per month. The last session of the legislature passed a law making $75 the minimum salary for any teacher. Total monthly salaries in county, $10,205.28.
70 years ago
March 31, 1949
There are nine or ten families in the Zumwalt area interested in forming a farmer-owned telephone district to tie in with the valley line.
The largest volume of new building construction seen in Wallowa county in a number of years will get under way this spring. Heading the list of projects is the new county hospital building, followed by the new bank building and a number of new homes.
The R.V. Downs home on Parsnip creek burned to the ground last Friday with a loss of practically all of the contents. The family, consisting of the father and mother and nine children, lost all of their clothing, cooking utensils and dishes, appliances and furniture. The Lostine school bus came along shortly after the fire started and the driver and some of the children helped carry many things out of the house to a woodshed. After the fire had destroyed the house and everyone had left, a second fire broke out in the woodshed and all the contents burned.
50 years ago
April 3, 1969
Dr. Bryce Moffit was chosen for the “Elk of the Year” award by the local lodge.
Bryan Stockdale, Dan Courtney and Steve King were classmates at EHS and are now serving in the Special Forces in Vietnam. They enlisted in the army upon graduation from high school in 1967.
A new service was inaugurated for farmers of the area by the Wallowa County Grain Growers last week when they officially opened their new fertilizer plant. One of the first loads of mixed fertilizer went to the Greg Wieck ranch.
25 years ago
March 31, 1994
Three Enterprise FFCL members, Bri Adams, Heidi Miller and Bridget Brown, presented Wallowa Memorial Hospital with six sets of specially designed pajamas to be worn by children when patients at the hospital as a Volunteer Action community service project.
Jim Clegg of Enterprise hit the third hole-in-one of his 35-year golfing career at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club. He used a six iron to ace the par-3, 143 yard third hole. Clegg is a sixth grade teacher at Joseph Middle School.
Louis Perry of Joseph earned the 1994 State Star Farmer Award, presented to the FFA member who has conducted the most outstanding production agriculture program in the state. He earned the honor with his sheep project.
