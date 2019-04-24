100 years ago
April 24, 1919
By vote of the people of the Joseph school district, the directors will remodel the school house on the hill and resume using it.
A new three story brick hospital will be erected by Dr. S. Taylor this summer at the northeast corner of Main and West Third streets, west of the Mountain Meat company building. There will be 22 rooms for patients, with general ward and maternity ward.
The wagon road from Spokane to Enterprise is open for automobile travel, theoretically. W. R. Barclay arrived Monday night in his car, after only a week on the road.
John Fisher of Snake river, who was found guilty of making moonshine whisky, was sentenced last week to pay a fine of $50 and to serve a nine months jail term.
70 years ago
April 21, 1949
A roaring blaze destroyed the Wallowa high school gymnasium Tuesday afternoon, and had it not been for the hardworking and determined volunteer firemen, high school boys and worried townspeople, the high school building might now be but a blackened shell. Estimated loss due to the fire was $8500 on the building and about $2000 in athletic equipment and furniture.
Oregon 4-H club members are again being offered the opportunity to raise pheasants for the Oregon state game commission. Eggs will be shipped prepaid to any 4-H club member in Oregon who has the approval of his county extension agent to participate in the project.
C.A. Collinsworth and a crew of carpenters are engaged this week in the construction of a new building on the west side of Main street in Joseph which will be used by the forest service to house the offices of the district ranger.
50 years ago
April 24, 1969
The Joseph Chamber of Commerce met with about 30 members present to discuss the proposal to sponsor a Saturday evening variety show during Chief Joseph Days. The show was voted down, but not until it had been thoroughly aired and looked at from every possible angle.
The Soroptimists very successfully sponsored their first annual talent show when about 30 youngsters gathered each evening to perform at the two-night show.
News that the mobile X-ray unit will discontinue visits to this area has not been met with much favorable response. The Oregon State Dept. of Health has decided that the incidence of tuberculosis is too low to continue the service.
Karen Botts, member of the EHS girls track team, has broken three track records during the past two weeks: in javelin, discus and shot put.
25 years ago
April 21, 1994
A Wyoming couple escaped serious injury Friday when they were forced to land in a field near the Enterprise cemetery after the engine in their light aircraft died shortly after takeoff from the Enterprise Airport.
Bud and Ruby Zollman were announced as grand marshall of the 1994 Chief Joseph Days. Josie Botts was crowned as queen of the CJD celebration. Princesses are Shannon Vernam and Carrie Snyder.
A ground breaking ceremony for the long-awaited Wallowa Senior Center is scheduled for April 23 at Pine and 2nd streets in Wallowa.
Forty fighters from across northeast Oregon are scheduled to square off for the annual Enterprise Lions Club scholarship boxing smoker Saturday night. Last year’s program drew an estimated crowd of more than 900 spectator
