100 years ago
April 17, 1919
All men of Wallowa county who have had experience in playing any band instrument are requested to notify band leader, Enterprise, at once. All those having band instruments or knowing the whereabouts of any instruments, uniforms, music, etc. are also requested to notify leader.
Notice from the City Recorder: After May 1st, all dogs not having a “license tag” on are likely to be shot. Secure it before May 1st.
A state road will be built from Minam, thru the valley, to Joseph, by the county, state and federal government, provided the people of the county approve by voting bonds at the June election. It is estimated that the road will cost $485,000.
Machinery for a cheese factory will arrive this week and be installed by the Enterprise creamery which thus will start a new industry in town. Manager Garfield Voget hopes to begin making cheese in two or three weeks.
70 years ago
April 14, 1949
The opening dance of the 1949 season will be held at Edelweiss inn at the head of Wallowa lake. The road and parking grounds are said to be in good condition and the hall will be heated.
A lively discussion was held at the Enterprise chamber of commerce meeting on proposed changes in the routing of the highway from La Grande to Wallowa Lake through Enterprise. A motion was carried recommending to the state highway commission that the highway enter the west end of Main street and proceed directly through the business section to River street.
One of the largest ranch sales, if not the largest, recorded in Wallowa county, was consummated the past week when the Kelsay Berland and Hazel Hillman holdings, known as the Steen place, beyond Zumwalt, and the Corral and Horse Creek ranches were sold to Sorweide and Denney. Included in the transaction were approximately 800 head of cattle. Total consideration was reported at approximately a quarter of a million dollars.
50 years ago
April 17, 1969
Gwen T. Coffin, publisher of the Wallowa County Chieftain, was appointed Tuesday by the County Courts of Union and Wallowa counties to the Oregon House of Representatives to fill out the term of Keith Wilson who resigned last week.
A community shelter plan has been prepared for Wallowa county telling what to do and where to go in the event of an enemy attack on the U.S. The plan is explained in a 16-page booklet to be distributed by mail. Each home in the county will receive a copy.
Sandra Williamson and Jim Morse were announced this week as the top students of the 1969 graduating class at EHS. Sandra will be valedictorian and Jim will share in the honors as salutatorian.
25 years ago
April 14, 1994
Red’s Horse Ranch, located in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, was acquired this week by the US Forest Service as part of a multi-million dollar land exchange involving 18,000 acres of land in Wallowa County. The deal will release up to 45 million board feet of timber for harvesting.
Over $7,000 was raised at the very successful auction held by the Wallowa Lions Club at the Wallowa Grange Hall Saturday. The auction was held to provide scholarships for graduating seniors at WHS.
Championship performances by Jason Parks and Chris Peil and a gold-medal time in the 400 relay helped lift the Enterprise Savages to an 87-1/2 point overall finish at the 14-team track meet in Elgin.
The construction of a building in Enterprise that would house local social service agencies has been delayed as the Wallowa County Court and the agencies involved in the project look for ways to make up for a $104,00 shortfall in the building budget.
