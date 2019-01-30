100 years ago
January 30, 1919
The unification of the ditch interests taking water from the foot of the lake is to be completed thru the incorporation of a new company in which each owns a part. This is to be known as the Associated Ditch company, and each subsidiary will receive stock in proportion to its legally established water rights.
R. O. Lyon has sold his Upper Prairie creek ranch, of 480 acres, to J. E. Stevens, formerly of Zumwalt, the consideration being $11,000.
School district 41, of which Fanny Roberts is teacher, gave a basket social Friday night for the benefit of the school. Sixteen baskets were sold, going as high as $3.78, and $54.75 was realized for school purposes after expenses were paid.
With two full houses seeing the pictures, the new O. K. Theatre was opened Saturday night to enthusiastic audiences. The building was finished more than six weeks ago, but the opening had been delayed by the influenza.
70 years ago
January 27, 1949
A record low temperature for this winter was set Sunday night when it registered 26 below zero. There have now been 31 days below zero during the past 42-day period, for an all-time record of continuous cold. In Enterprise, none of the water mains are frozen yet, but a large number of feeder lines from the mains to property outlets have frozen.
Homer Hayes was named first citizen of Joseph at the annual meeting of the Joseph chamber of commerce. In reviewing the growth of Joseph during 1948, retiring president Cub Begley listed the following improvements: $68,000 of new construction on schools, construction of the Miller sawmill and a bowling alley, dry cleaners, department store, auto court, Richfield oil station, Union oil station, and ten new homes.
Saturday, the 15th, John Bales of the county road crew plowed to Zumwalt. Mr. Bales plowed almost the entire way through the fields as it was impossible to plow in the road.
50 years ago
January 30, 1969
The Jaycees’ annual citizens awards banquet was held Saturday night. The Outstanding Senior Citizen award went to Neil Marrs; Leonard Lombardi was named the Outstanding Young Educator; Dick Reynolds was given the Distinguished Service Award, and Dave Parker was given the Outstanding Young Farmer award.
Preliminary plans for closing the Enterprise schools this week were abandoned when a load of heating oil was delivered in the wake of a partial settlement of a strike. Plans had been made last week to close the school because of a lack of oil to heat the plant.
Four youths were seriously injured last Friday night when the car in which they were riding went out of control on an icy highway, striking a bridge abutment, and was struck by a second vehicle. The temperature at the time of the accident was estimated to be 15 degrees below zero and quick removal of the boys to the hospital was considered imperative. Injured were Randy and Terry Dieterle, Glen Fletcher and John Gorsline.
25 years ago
January 27, 1994
This year’s winners of the annual Ground Hog Dinner poster contest sponsored by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce are Joseph third graders Jamie Shirley, Beau Thiesen and Jason Klages. Each won a free pancake-and-sausage dinner for their whole family.
The move of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce information office to a Main Street location last week is symbolic of a slight shift of focus for the busy organization. The chamber is attempting to shift from a rodeo-dominated organization to one in which city merchants take more of a leadership role.
Enterprise’s 63-56 victory over Wapiti powerhouse Vale was cause for celebration. Rob Brown and David Pace were leaders against the Vikings, with Pace hitting for 17 points and Brown hitting for 26 points.
