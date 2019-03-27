100 years ago
March 27, 1919
After running for seven years, the sawmill of the Lapwai Lumber company is about to shut down at its present setting, about five miles west of Enterprise. The timber tributary has been cut out.
In January a tornado partly wrecked Joseph School District’s new school house and many of the pupils were transferred to the old frame building in the heart of the city. This was burned to the ground Tuesday noon. The homeless pupils have been moved to four rooms in the Masonic building and another room in the city hall.
One of the important duties of every resident of the county this week is to make a generous donation of clothing to the Red Cross, for relief work among the stricken nations of Europe. Garments need not be in perfect repair.
Under the daylight saving plan started last year, clocks will be set ahead an hour all over the United States next Sunday, March 30. In the country there is little change because, during the busy season, the work fills all the daylight hours anyway.
70 years ago
March 24, 1949
The whistle blew at the Joseph mill of the Pondosa Pine Lumber Co. summoning 30 employees back to work after a three months’ layoff.
A new plan for seeding pasture lands from the air was inaugurated here this week. A light plane, specially equipped with a hopper for seed and a device under the fuselage for releasing the seed uniformly, was used to seed approximately 100 acres of former grain land to bluegrass for Jidge Tippett.
The Associated Girl Students of the Enterprise high school entertained their mothers and eighth grade girls and their mothers at an annual silver tea March 16. Entertainment consisted of musical presentations by Hub Miller, Jo Ratcliff, Howard Edwards and Eleanor Marrs. Mrs. Evelyn Landforce, home economics teacher, assisted the girls in the preparation.
50 years ago
March 27, 1969
The wreckage of a twin-engine mail plane missing on a night flight from Boise to Lewiston since December 18 was spotted from the air Friday in the upper part of Dug Basin, above Dug Bar.
The budget for the 1969-70 school year showing total budgets for operating all the schools in Wallowa county call for a gross expenditure of $1,750,647. This represents a 16 percent increase over the current year.
Linda Lathrop, Audrey Hammack and Jane Noland were chosen to be the Chief Joseph Days’ court.
Jerry Swafford of Enterprise received the Oregon Bow Hunter of the Year award at the Oregon Bow Hunters annual banquet on March 8. Leo Goebel of Joseph won third place.
25 years ago
March 24, 1994
Unprecedented growth in the local construction industry the past two years has brought with it an influx of “illegal” contractors. Twenty-seven local building contractors met this month to talk about the problem of “unfair competition” and to consider forming a local builders’ association to crack down on unlicensed builders.
The three members of the 1994 Chief Joseph Court, Carrie Snyder, Shannon Vernam and Josie Botts, picked up CJD rodeo tickets Friday. They have been selling them door-to-door ever since.
An accident involving a semi truck and a train at Wade Point southeast of Lostine was reported. There were no injuries, but the train reportedly cut the trailer, full of wheat, in two in the mishap.
The first casting of sculptor Austin Barton’s classic sculpture of a cowboy and bucking horse, “Attitude Adjustment,: in monumental-sized bronze at Parks Bronze foundry was recently completed.
