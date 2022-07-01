ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Department of Forestry just announced that fire season has officially begun as of July 1st in the Northeast Oregon District as the vegetation is drying after a rainy last few months. With the Willowcreek Fire spanning over 42,000 acres northeast of Vale this week before the season event officially started, the season has begun in more ways than one.
Matt Howard, the district forester for the Northeastern Oregon district, remembers the extremely hot and dry conditions during fire season last year, and doesn’t believe the period will be as long this year.
“Last summer we were in a severe drought, it quit raining in March,” Howard explained, “with the rainfall we’ve received in April, and May, and the first half of June, it’s really moistened up our fuels.”
This amount of precipitation wasn’t just unexpected for the spring, it was record breaking, helping to provide firmer snow caps on the mountains to melt down.
“For May, and the first half of June, it was the wettest six weeks for Northeast Oregon,” Howard said.
However, the Willowcreek Fire has already arrived. Even though the fire is technically out of the Wallowa County district and has been over 75% contained according to U.S. Bureau of Land Management Vale District, fire safety is always relevant as fire season begins throughout the whole state.
During the season, debris pile burning and barrel burning can only be done by a permit, which is a fairly simple process. You have to call your local Oregon Department of Forestry office, request a permit, then a fire warden will come out and virtually inspect the burn site, and if the site is up to standard they will give you a permit.
The use of exploding bullets is prohibited, and all lodging must meet requirements for fire prevention. Something else that can be dangerous, especially around Independence Day, are fireworks. This is why Howard wants people in his district to be mindful because every year fires happen when fireworks go off in unsafe places.
He mentioned, “The fireworks that shoot up in the air don’t always go where they’re intended.”
When it comes to what Oregonians should keep in mind in order to stay safe for the rest of the summer, he says basically everything that Smokey Bear taught them growing up.
“Make sure they have a safe campfire, be wary of driving in tall dry grass, be fire conscious and be aware,” Howard listed.
He also mentioned that people should always report a fire when they see it, that way the authorities can learn about it as quickly as possible in order to minimize resources and cost.
“Don’t assume the next person has reported it,” he asserted, “we wanna get there quickly and knock that fire down.”
