Wallowa County is neatly tucked into the northeast corner of Oregon, but is one of the gems of the state. There are countless activities to engage in — an activity for every age, every person, every season.
You can hike some of the highest peaks in the state for some breathtaking views. You can overlook — or go rafting in — the deepest gorge in the United States. You can take in the numerous art and bronze exhibits, or learn of the people — Nez Perce and pioneers alike — who previously called this land home. You can enjoy great food and great people throughout the county.
What is a getaway for the tens of thousands of visitors who come here annually, about 7,000 residents are fortunate enough to call home. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed things forever, but many features of this slice of Oregon are still able to be enjoyed. We welcome you and do hope you take in all Wallowa County has to offer.
