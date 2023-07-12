WALLOWA COUNTY — Crop specialists and producers are working to ensure there isn’t a repeat of last fall’s attack of armyworms, a migratory pest that devastated timothy grass hay.

To do that, they are placing traps that contain pheromones of the female armyworm moths in likely hot spots around the region. The scents emitted by the pheromones will attract male armyworms to the traps and data can be collected from them, according to Pete Schreder, livestock, range and natural resource agent for Oregon State University Extension in Wallowa County.

