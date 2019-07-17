In a special Brown Bag lunch meeting at the Center at noon on Thursday, July 18, Pearl Marsh will speak and sign copies of her new book, But Not Jim Crow: Family Memories of African American Loggers in Maxville, Oregon. Pearl grew up and went to the first six grades in Wallowa, Oregon, later moved with her family to California, and then earned a Ph.D. in political science from the University of California. She retired in 2013 as a Policy Advisor on African Affairs with the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on International Relations.
Since retirement, Pearl has worked to trace the families and tell the stories of Maxville, the Bowman-Hicks logging town outside of Wallowa that brought African-American workers to the country in the 1920s. Two years ago she held a riveted crowd of Joseph junior and senior high students in their chairs with stories of friendships--and hardships of growing up black in Wallowa in the 1940s and ‘50s. As tough as things sometimes were, Pearl told them, their lives were much better than those of relatives and friends they left behind in the true South.
It’s hard to not mention Amos Marsh, Jr, when talking about Pearl and her book. Amos was a stellar athlete at Wallowa, and then at Oregon State University, where he starred in football and track. Amos went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys, probably the only professional football player to come out of Wallowa County.
But the book--and the family--is much more, with young sister Pearl going on to her own fine professional career. Contributors to the book are many, and members of both white and black families who grew up, played, and worked together in a special time and place.
