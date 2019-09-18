The Wallowa Mountains have long boasted the title of “The Alps of Oregon.” The festival honoring that title is Alpenfest, Wallowa County’s tribute to the arrival of fall and the last fling of summer tourism. Visitors from Boise, Portland, and Tri Cities, It’s the only Oktoberfest-season festival in the West that incorporates a serious Swiss twist. Concerts and festivities are held in Enterprise and Joseph, as well as the Wallowa Lake community.
Importantly, this year Alpenfest is moving from its traditional home, the historic Edelweiss Inn at Wallowa Lake, to the marina at Wallowa Lake State Park
The expanded four-day festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, with an afternoon procession along Main Street downtown Enterprise, followed by a free concert and demonstrations of alpenhorn, accordion, and Swiss yodeling at the Courthouse gazebo. The celebration will proceed to Terminal Gravity Brewpub for the tapping of the first official keg of Alpenfest Ale, with tastes, between 5:30 and 6 p.m., followed by a variety of Swiss music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Highlights of the weekend events include accordions at the Joseph Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and a performance by Tirolean Dancers of Oregon the Polkatones Dance band, and others at Wallowa Lake State Park Marina from 5 to 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. There is an admission charge of $20 for adults and $10 for kids for evening performances, and $18/$9 for a special Saturday afternoon performance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available at oregonalpenfest.com and at the door. Saturday and Sunday bring other events and vendors to the Wallowa State Park Marina, including an alpine breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon, and an Alpine Fair with art, craft and food vendors from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.