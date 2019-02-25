The Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise got a winter wakeup as Darrell Brann, local musician and OK Theatre owner, and the usual suspects played some smoking blues at the second annual Blues Party for the Wallowa Land Trust on Friday, Feb. 22. Local music luminaries Mark Lacey on harmonica, Janis Carper on guitar, Joey Carper on the drums and Duncan Galvin on the bass. and special guests joined Brann on stage for the evening’s entertainment. About 85 people attended the event.
Although the event was not a fundraiser per se, the land trust shared that it has the opportunity with several other organizations to buy the Yanke Family Trust property, which covers about 1800 acres on the east moraine of Wallowa Lake. The property also includes several possible home sites, and purchase of the land would prohibit development on the moraine.
The land trust also used the occasion to pull the winning raffle tickets for such getaways as 10 days at Wallowa Lake, two weeks on the Mississippi Gulf Coast or seven days in Bend.
The band played a number of blues staples, including “Statesboro Blues” and “Honey Bee,” that kept the audience either on their feet or on the dance floor for most of the evening. As with all music events Brann participates in, he gave each performer plenty of chances to shine with their solo work. He said that he enjoyed the opportunity to play and support the organization.
“We had a lot of fun performing,” he said. “We got a lot of positive response from it.”
Wallowa Land Trust executive director, Kathleen Ackley, said she used the event to get members and the public an opportunity to see what the trust is currently doing.
“We wanted to host the party to pull the winning raffle tickets and to have an opportunity to publicly announce the launch of our Campaign for the East Moraine,” Ackley said. “Plus, it was a wonderful excuse to have such a talented group of musicians play for us.”
