Due to its inherent beauty, Wallowa County tends to attract a lot of photographers. David Brunkow is one of the latest to set up shop in Wallowa County at his storefront at 207 N. Main St. in Joseph.
Born and raised in Portland, Brunkow eventually made his way to Lake Oswego and moved to the Wallowa Valley about three years ago. He remembered vacationing at Wallowa Lake State Park as a boy.
“That’s when the hook got set,” he said. “I learned a lot about the culture and a lot about the people, and how can you not like the landscape, even as a young person?”
As he became a corporate photographer, he hired on with Cycle Oregon for 15 years, which allowed him to make more trips to to this area, which reinforced his idea that this was where he wanted to be.
“My story is, I said to myself: ‘When I grow up, I want to live over here,’ so I figure I’m almost grown up and maybe I’m a little ahead of the game.”
Brunkow said he fell into the craft purely by accident. He started attending college to pursue a dentistry degree and realized it wasn’t where he wanted to be. He went to work in a factory and a girlfriend who worked in a hotel gave him a camera that a customer left and never returned to claim. The camera was an old Kodak 35 mm film camera that had to have the back taped shut.
“I took some pictures that I liked and other people liked, and little by little I started doing some landscapes, not really knowing what I was doing,” he said.
A friend eventually hired him to do a daughter’s wedding. Brunkow also found an opportunity to further his skills at a darkroom rental business in Portland. There, he saw the work of other photographers and gleaned more information and skills from them, including his most important lesson:
“Photography is all about the light — it has nothing to do with what kind of camera you have; it’s your eye and the light,” he said.
His biggest break came when he got hurt at his factory job and became friends with his physician. The two eventually became skiing partners and photos he’d taken of his friend were noticed by the doctor’s wife, who happened to work as an executive secretary for Toyota’s general manager of the Portland region. In 1983 they hired him to take photos at a presentation ceremony and set his career path. Nike eventually hired him, and the two companies became his two biggest accounts.
The biggest change Brunkow has seen over the years was the change from film to a digital format, and he was initially reluctant to make the switch. He noted some issues during photography assignments with the Ladies Professional Golf Association when digital couldn’t shoot fast enough to take several photos during a golf swing. Once that issue was resolved, he never looked back.
Rather than use Photoshop on his work, Brunkow’s photos are composed using High Dynamic Range, which combines five exposures together for the photo. He said famed nature photographer Ansel Adams used a similar method. The photos are created with a program called Photomatix.
Brunkow said photographing Toyota’s president’s awards are his favorite shoots because it allows him to travel around the country. He noted the company treats him well and the opportunity allowed him to see places he wouldn’t have seen otherwise.
Asked his favorite place to shoot locally, Brunkow laughed.
“Anyplace,” he said. “I like it out at Hat Point, I like it at Buckhorn. You can’t go wrong up at the lake; there’s so many views there.” He noted many of his photos locations are easily accessible by car.
“What I’m really trying to do here is promote Wallowa County and the beauty of it,” he said.
Brunkow said that he opened his Joseph storefront, which he shares with two other businesses, in October of last year, and it’s his first. Along with his excellent photographs, he also sells tile murals, dishwasher-safe ceramic mugs, coasters, magnets and cards. His photos are printed on fine art paper with fade-resistant ink. Brunkow noted Epson tests show the ink should last about 200 years.
“If it only lasts 100 years come back and see me,” he said with a laugh.
The photographer knows how fortunate he is to turn a hobby he loves into an opportunity to make a living.
“Truly, I’m blessed and happy as heck,” he said. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world as far as I’m concerned, being able to do photography. I’m here where I want to be and have a shop on Main Street in Joseph — I could die a happy man tomorrow.”
Contact Brunkow at the shop, or by telephone: 503-784-2566
