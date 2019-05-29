The Chief Joseph bronze located at the corner of Main Street and Joseph Avenue in Joseph, is sporting a new look thanks to a Wildhorse Foundation Grant submitted by Joseph Chamber of Commerce member, Mike Lockhart.
Valley Bronze of Joseph was chosen for the refurbishment, which was essentially removing and applying a patina to the monument.
The foundry removed and replaced the bronze with a forklift and slings. The foundry only worked on Chief Joseph for a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.