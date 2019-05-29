Locals and visitors to our scenic Wallowa County will once again enjoy a variety of live music every Thursday on the shady lawn of the county courthouse in Enterprise. The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance has been presenting this event since 2006, and this summer is no exception. Everything from folksongs to brass bands will delight audiences as they pause for some relaxing outdoor time with family and friends.
Musicians from all over the Pacific Northwest will grace the courthouse stage this summer, and the opening concert on June 6 will feature the band Caught Red Handed from Bandon on the Oregon Coast. They perform regularly at many of Oregon’s festivals, brew pubs, wineries, and coffee houses. playing a mix of bluegrass, folk and country. The band features strong three-part vocals, flashy instrumental breaks and quirky conversation with a repertoire that includes original tunes from their CD “Bustin’ Out” and well-known covers from the Americana songbook.
Concerts run from 5:30 to 7:00 pm, and are free and open to the public. The addition of local food carts will enhance the dinner-time event this season, and picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.
The Courthouse Concert Series schedule can be found at wvmusicalliance.org. The WVMA thanks the City of Enterprise for support of this event. More sponsors are needed—please contact the Music Alliance at info@wvmusicalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.