The 4th annual Wallowa Lake 7 Wonders Cup dragon boat races are scheduled for August 24 & 25, 2019. The races will kickoff Friday, August 23rd, with an Awakening Ceremony and Party in Joseph. Boat racing will be Saturday and Sunday beginning with the pre-race meeting at 7:00 AM on Saturday. Marshalling begins 7:30 AM and racing at 8.00 AM, August 24th through the 25th of 2019. Saturday will include three heats of racing and two timed slalom practices. Sunday will have four racing heats per team and an award party with live music at the race beer garden.
The directors have added new races including 10-paddler event for mixed-gender teams 14 years and older (five men maximum), and 20-paddler boat racing events. This year, visiting teams can utilize expanded and economical tent camping options. The special camping area is located within easy walking distance to the race team staging area and showers. Camping sites will be available to registered paddlers/racers at $10 per night.
Contact Dragons in the Wallowas at 503-781-4321 for further information.
Race Web site Wallowa7WondersCup.Com Email info@dragonsinthewallowas.com
