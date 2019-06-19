Dulcimer Week in the Wallowas presents its 9th Annual Dulcimer Extravaganza on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 7:30 pm at The Place, 303 S. Lake Street in Joseph (next to the Methodist Church). The concert features Dulcimer Week’s mountain dulcimer instructors. Admission is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 and under.
This year’s headliners are Dave Haas from Charleston, West Virginia; Sue Carpenter from Quinlan, Texas; Deborah Hamouris from Oakland, California; and Bob Webb and Heidi Muller from Joseph. Concertgoers can expect a toe-tapping, family-friendly good time, with traditional, contemporary and original music, including singing and backup on guitar, mandolin and other instruments.
Dave Haas, teaching at Dulcimer Week for his second time, has played the Appalachian dulcimer since 1990. He is a master of both fast fiddle tunes and slower, arpeggiated pieces, including hymns and Celtic music.
Sue Carpenter, the 2005 National Mountain Dulcimer Champion, has gained a national reputation for her fingerpicking style and her instruction books. Her repertoire includes traditional, folk, original compositions, and ragtime.
Deborah Hamouris is a singer and composer for voice and dulcimer. Her music ranges from English Country Dances to jazz-inflected originals, including a recent collaboration with renowned jazz guitarist Mimi Fox on the performance piece, 1 in 8.
Bob Webb is a multi-instrumentalist who played for years in the house band of the National Public Radio show Mountain Stage. He has taught dulcimer to children and adults in schools, community centers, and festivals from West Virginia to the Northwest. He and Heidi Muller are familiar faces on the Wallowa County music scene, with several CDs that feature original and traditional songs with guitars, dulcimers, mandolin and electric cello. They are the organizers of Dulcimer Week.
For more info, contact Heidi Muller at (304) 382-9422 or wallowadulcimer@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.