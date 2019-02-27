The OK Theatre turns 100 this year, and owner Darrell Brann is fine with that. The theater has provided the town with quality film and music over the past 100 years. Brann has provided a good portion of his time and money refurbishing the theater for the benefit of Wallowa County patrons of the arts.
For the theater’s 100th year, Brann is planning a major extravaganza at the theater’s official bash on July 12-13. Friday, July 12 is a theater day with plays, etc, along with food vendors and possibly some live music. The event is ticketed with dinner included in the ticket price. The following day is a real barn-burner done in the finest Mardi Gras tradition.
The theater itself will show short films through the second day but outside, the street will be cordoned off for a virtual street party with two stages of live music, including John Cleary, a New Orleans musician who has played with Bonnie Raitt, and Dom Flemons, a roots musician who was a founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Caleb Klauder, another roots musician and R & B musician Ural Thomas and the Pain are also slated. Street vendors will provide the food with a wide diversity of culinary offerings.
For all this to happen, Brann needs community volunteers in the way of sponsors, event coordinators and volunteers of all types to get an idea of how much and what kind of community help is available as well as ideas for the event. To that end, Brann will hold informational meetings at the Tomas Center on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. from March through July.
“Whoever wants to help, if you want to be part of security or stage hands, there’s all kinds of things that need to be done,” Brann said.
