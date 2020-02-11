It’s hard not to smile at a new CD from local down-home favorites, the Homemade Jam Band. The five piece band specializes in old-timey country and traditional tunes. Sandi Richerson ably plays the autoharp and shares vocal duties with lead guitarist, Mike Ragsdale. Sandi’s husband, Larry Richerson, plays rhythm guitar and occasional bass. Lorraine Ragsdale deftly plays the accordion while Rusty Woods specializes in the upright bass and also plays some rhythm guitar.
The band’s second and newest CD, New Recipe, does not disappoint. The disc opens with Hank Williams’ “Jambalaya,” sung by Sandi Richerson with the autoharp and accordion lending a nice touch to the classic. Each musician gets a chance to shine, even Woods on the bass, who provides a compelling rhythm for “Sixteen Tons” and Larry Richerson, who swapped instruments with Woods on the staple, “Columbus Stockade Blues.”
In an example of good taste, none of the songs are majorly reworked from the originals. However, the group does add nice little twists to songs such as Jimmy Rogers’ “In the Jailhouse Now.” “Goodbye Booze” also has its amusing moments.
The album closes with the traditional number, “There is a Tavern in the Town.” Probably the second-to-the-last song, “Arran Boat Song,” deserved that accolade with its stirringly haunting and beautiful melody that features virtuoso performances from every member of the band.
Sandy Richerson said that the group has tried to fill a gap in the musical tapestry of Wallowa County, which is how they picked the songs for the album.
“We try to pick songs that people in the area don’t do so much,” she said. “We like to stay on those old ones that people relate to, that you can see people singing along to.”
Richerson said that the album was some time in the making – a year and nine months. She said it was worth it.
“I was real nit-picky,” she said. “I’m a real stickler for getting everything exact and perfect.”
The band recorded the album at Bob Webb’s Mountainview Recording. Each musician was recorded on a separate track, which Richerson said was stressful and fun at the same time.
“Bob’s great to work with,” she said. “We had these sound effects, and he synced the mule and the train and everything with the rhythm of the song.”
Richerson is hopeful that those who pick up or listen to the CD enjoy themselves.
“Our goal is usually to play happy songs, or even if they’re unhappy, we put a good twist on them,” she said. “We like to keep people smiling while we play.”
The album is available in Enterprise at the Dollar Stretcher and The Bookloft. It is available in Joseph at the Sports Corral, Joseph Hardware, the Marketplace and Copper Creek Mercantile.
For a nice listening experience that hearkens to yesteryear, this CD is hard to beat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.