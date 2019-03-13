The OK Theatre is doing its share of providing quality entertainment, this time, presenting mandolin wunderkind, Sierra Hull for the second time. The 28-year-old is already a master on her instrument while also playing guitar. Hull plays the OK on March 21.
A virtual prodigy at eight, Hull a native Tennesseean, recorded her first album at the age of 10 and was befriended and mentored by Alison Krauss at the age of 11.
Hull had played the White House by the age of 20 and had also attended the esteemed Berklee School of Music in its fledgling folk/Americana program.
OK Theatre owner Darrell Brann said he first heard of Hull about five years ago as her name kept popping up in discussions of bluegrass performers and on the Nashville scene.
“Though she’s a wonderful bluegrass picker, her skills are far beyond that in what you’re going to hear in her playing,” Brann said. “She can play well in any genre.”
For example, Hull is coming to the valley with a guitar, sax and bass player accompanying.
“I watched the little video clip they sent me, and that band is just smoking,” Brann said.
Hull is also bringing along opening act, Sam Reider, a wonderful musician from New York, according to Brann.
“It’s fun to see these young kids killing it with their musicianship,” Brann said.
The theatre owner also said that he’s looking forward to showing the public the progress that’s been made on the OK’s renovation.
“We’ve got some things to show people,” Brann said. “But we’ve come a long way.”
Tickets are $25 and are available at eventbrite.com as well as the Bookloft, Joseph Hardware and the Dollar Stretcher. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7-10 p.m.
