It’s just about time for the “Main Street Show & Shine car show on the weekend of Aug. 16-17. The show is sponsored by Main Street Motors, the Enterprise Elk’s Lodge and Stangel Industries and Machine Shop. The Enterprise auto show is in its sixth year and generally requires the closure of several blocks of West Main Street.
Main Street Motors co-owner, Doug Crow, said that this year’s event has several changes. For one thing, the Poker Run has fallen by the wayside. The good news is that it was replaced by a tour down to the Imnaha Store and Tavern at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Cruisers will meet in the public parking lot in Joseph, behind Joseph Marketplace.
“They’re going to do a drawing at the Imnaha store for all the participants,” Crow said. “Whoever is drawn will get a free night and a free round of golf and all that at the Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton.” A cruise by both the Wallowa Valley Senior Living Center in Enterprise and the Alpine House in Joseph is also slated.
“It’s my understanding that the residents of those homes get a real charge out of it every year,” Crow said.
Other changes include new categories as the show has picked up new sponsors. For example, Crow noted that former Enterprise High School graduate Bill Harris is bringing an 80-foot long Kenworth semi truck. Harris is involved in the racing world and two race cars will be loaded on the truck. As a sponsor, Harris wants to donate for a drawing or award a $499 day pass to Pro Drive Driving School at the Portland International Raceway in Portland.
“You can go down and see what your car is really capable of doing in a somewhat controlled environment,” Crow said. “It isn’t out on the highways.”
The show will host about a dozen vendors. In keeping with the local emphasis, Crow said that all the trophies and glasswork is done by local metalworkers or glass blowers. The show also hired local guitar wunderkind, Casey Kiser, and his Jakewalk Saints, to play classic rock and blues at Warde Park from 5-8 p.m Friday. Food and drink vendors will be close by.
Crow said that registrations are coming in steadily and that about 120 cars are expected. Registration is open until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, when the show officially starts.
While the event has a number of volunteers, Crow said that more are welcome. For more information, email mainstreetshowandshine@gmail.com, call (541) 426-2100, or stop by Main Street Motors at 311 W. Main St. in Enterprise.
