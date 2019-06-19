Just wrapping up First Draft. Two last installments before the summer.
The first is from Adam Lopez, an 8th grader down in Wallowa:
Important Things by Adam Lopez
“These are my dogs that make me feel nice,
This is my home that had a few mice,
This is a tree that looks like it’s going to eat a chicken,
This is our playhouse with a little kitchen,
This is uncle, holding who-knows-what,
This is a picture of a hill, and a hut
A better view of the kitchen
A picture of home without a chicken
This is my favorite book
And this is my favorite pic to look.”
And the second is from Cash McQuown, a Sophomore at Alt-Ed:
And then the night came/ when the risk to remain sane/ was more painful than going crazy.
