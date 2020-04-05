Fishtrap Fireside--the monthly inspiring readings by three local authors, is going virtual. ON Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. instead of gathering at the Coffin house, Fireside readings will be brought to your home via the magic of the Internet.
Join us for the first ever "Virtual" Fishtrap Fireside. For seven years this popular program has enjoyed a tremendous following in Wallowa County and now, we're bringing it to the world! So, curl up on the couch and enjoy short readings from Eric Greenwell, Nick Jaina, and Zanni Schauffler from the comfort of your own home.
It all takes place at 7:00pm on Friday, April 10. Log on to Fishtrap.org, Fishtrap's Facebook page, or Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel and be a part of Fishtrap's literary history.
More about April’s featured readers:
Eric Greenwell lives in Enterprise but grew up on the banks of the Mississippi River in big ag and big box country, where neighbors joked there were bars or churches on every corner. Eric earned an M.F.A. in Poetry in 2014 from the University of Moscow where he also received an Academy of American Poets Prize as well as Writing in the Wild and Port Townsend Writers' Conference fellowships. From March 2016 to June 2017 he lived with his partner, Belinda Boden, on a remote and primitive homestead in the Rogue River Wilderness as the PEN/Margery Davis Boyden Wilderness Writing Resident. Eric’s work has appeared in Boston Review, Terrain.org, Kahini International Literary Magazine, Moss. A Journal of the Pacific Northwest, Duct Tape Diaries, Poet Lore, Adirondack Review, Quiddity, and Iron Horse Literary Review among other periodicals and publications.
Nick Jaina is a writer and musician living in Oakland, California. His memoir Get It While You Can was a finalist for the 2016 Oregon Book Award. He performs in living rooms, libraries, churches, bars, galleries, and anywhere people listen. His new novel Hitomi just came out on Modern Mythology Press.
Zanni Schauffler was born and raised in Portland, Oregon but has lived in Enterprise for the last 13 years. She has published her poems around and about and is the recipient of an Oregon Literary Arts Fellowship in Poetry. Now she is compelled to write a novel, and is doing it. She lives with her husband Frank, her cats Humphrey and Blondie, and her dog Ferdinand.
