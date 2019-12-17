In a memoir that stretches across the United States, writer Pat Higgins Adelhardt narrates her journey, not only of miles, but in her recovery from depression. “Far from the Tree” depicts her childhood years on the family orchard farm in Hood River, Oregon, spans the tumultuous 1960’s where she worked for the CIA in Washington, D. C., recounts farming for 35 years in Maryland and then landing in Wallowa County. A scene at Wallowa Lake graces the back cover.
The book describes how Adelhardt faced her father’s secret Mafia ties and other issues to overcome her own depression.
Adelhardt and her husband, Brian, bought a cabin at Wallowa Lake in 2004 as a rental and visited every spring and fall until 2008 when they moved full time to Joseph. For 10 years, they inserted themselves in their new community. She was a docent at Josephy Center and took yoga classes taught by Amy Zahm. They also volunteered at local events such as the Mule Days in Enterprise and the Fly-in at the Joseph Airport.
But Fishtrap inspired her to write.
“Fishtrap was instrumental in my connection with the community,” said Adelhardt. “I attended Summer Fishtrap, which launched me into writing my memoir.”
A Fishtrap intern, Katey Shultz, taught a memoir class at Fishtrap where Adelhardt began her transformation from writing boring government memos to writing something people would find interesting. After the internship, Shultz moved away, but took on Adelhardt and two other students in a long-distance writing course.
Shannon McNerney, executive director of Fishtrap, is pleased with Adelhardt’s publication.
“Pat’s experience with Fishtrap is what we hope for when we put together our writing workshops. Everyone has a story to tell. Writing workshops are a great way to learn new skills, meet other writers, and build confidence as you begin to write your story down.”
As Adelhardt sent her writing to Shultz for review, she belonged to a writers group in Joseph called the Write Women, to whom she expressed her appreciation in the book’s acknowledgements.
The author described, “It was so helpful to read my stories and get their support and critiques. It was a safe place to discuss what I was writing about. Listening to the writings of women, how they expressed overcoming their struggles, inspired me to find my voice and grow as a writer.
“A writer’s voice is an individual’s writing style…how they put words together, how they punctuate, how the whole thing flows. It grabs the reader’s attention and helps establish a relationship between the reader and the writer. I think my style is conversational.”
In spite of her successful professional life, a happy marriage and the joy of raising a son, Adelhardt contended with periodic bouts of depression. Influenced by her enigmatic father, she felt the sense of a black heavy cloud over her.
With the help of mental health professionals, she was able to resolve her personal family history.
“Do not be afraid to ask for help. You are not alone,” she advises anyone suffering with depression. Adelhardt realized the writing of her story was therapeutic.
“A lot of soul-searching went on as I put the words on paper.”
Adelhardt returned to the Maryland farm to take care of family matters, and continues to expand her creative life. She has taken a course in voice acting and is marketing herself in that field, as well as promoting her book.
Far From the Tree is published by Inlet Shade Publishing. It is available at the Bookloft, in paperback and Ebook at Amazon.com and at local libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.