Fishtrap Fireside Celebrates its 7th Season Opener at Wallowa Lake Lodge
Fishtrap brings its popular monthly reading series to Wallowa Lake Lodge this month for a special opening celebration of Fishtrap Fireside on Friday, October 4 at 7:00pm. Come up to the lake, find a seat by the fire, and enjoy readings from Wallowa County locals Whitney Chandler, David Laskin, and Forrest Van Tuyl. An open mic follows where audience members have the chance to get up to the podium and share their stories too.
Fireside is a free monthly event for Wallowa County writers to read and share their work. More than 80 Wallowa County residents have stepped up to the podium to read their personal stories, poems, essays, and more. “When we launched Fireside back in 2013,” says Program Manager Mike Midlo, “I thought we might run out of local writers to feature but, every year more people attend, read, and become a part of the program. It’s great fun.”
Fishtrap Fireside takes place the first Friday of the month October through April. After the special October event at Wallowa Lake Lodge, Fireside will return to its original location at Fishtrap, 400 East Grant Street in Enterprise. The community is encouraged to attend these readings, enjoy light refreshments, and hear new work by local writers.
October’s Fireside is sponsored by Wallowa Lake Lodge and The Bookloft.
Whitney Chandler is a Colorado native who recently earned a Master’s of Natural Resources with certificates in Environmental Education and Science Communication from the University of Idaho before relocating to Joseph in 2018. She is passionate about using nature as a muse and a tool for expanding the creative mind.
David Laskin was born in Brooklyn and raised in Great Neck, New York. He graduated from Harvard College in 1975 with a degree in history and literature and went on to New College, Oxford where he received an MA in English in 1977. In recent years, he has been writing suspense-driven narrative non-fiction about the lives of people caught up in events beyond their control. Laskin writes frequently for the New York Times Travel Section, and has also published in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Seattle Times and Seattle Metropolitan.
Forrest Van Tuyl is a packer, poet, cowboy, and songwriter who resides in Wallowa County, Oregon. His poetry is free verse musing lifted from journals kept while working horseback in the Eagle Cap and Hells Canyon wilderness and inspired by Chinese hermit poets and the voices of the place he calls home.
