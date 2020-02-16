At the February 25 Brown Bag at the Josephy Center, Seth Kinzie, Jeff Costello, and Cheryl Coughlan will talk about their visions for the arts in the community, and invite discussion from audience members about what role art should play in the future, and what new or old art forms and genres you would like to see. Winners from the Wallowa Valley Arts Council’s 2019 Patron Scholarship, Joan Gilbert and Andrew Marchlewski, will be introduced. And finally, there will be discussion of the long-awaited merger, completed last month, between the Wallowa Valley Arts Council and the Josephy Center.
Tuesday, February 25, at noon at the Josephy Center. Brown Bag events are free and open to the public.
