Janis Carper can’t let her guitar sit idle for any length of time. On Wednesday May 6, at 7 p.m. she’ll release her newest album, fourteen original songs composed between April and December, and “recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantined in my basement studio with ‘way too many instruments at my disposal,” she said. It’s the prolific songwriter and performer’s first solo album in a decade.
And it’s a solo tour de force, showcasing Carper’s mastery of lyrics, instruments and voice from the lilting first cut of “Sweet Relief” to the bossa-nova-like beats of “Fire and Flood” and “Sing Coyote”, a jazzy “Losin’ Ground”, the slow waltz of The Long Goodbye and thought-provoking, evocative final cut, “Let It Go.” There’s something for everyone in this album.
The album was mixed and mastered by local audio-auteur Bart Budwig. “It seemed kind of funny to Dropbox it all to someone who just lives across town,” Carper said. “But he did a great job.”
The release “party” will be on Carper’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/882368032230296/?active_tab=about
And it’s her birthday too. So there are two reasons for celebration.
“I’ve got a little bit of everything on the album,” she said. “It’s a collection of songs I wrote pretty quickly and steadily, and that I’m ready to send off into the hills.”
They appear in chronological order in the album, but of course, Carper admitted, not very many people listen to things in order any more. The order of songs on an album was an important part of the sequence and story and feel of the music.
“The hard part used to be getting the flow of the whole record. Now that we’re digital, people just skip around, anyway,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter that much any more.”
“It’s me playing all the instruments, ‘cause I’m not letting anyone into my house,” Carper said with a smile. “We thought maybe my son would put some drum track on it, but it just didn’t work out digitally in the time frame I had in mind.”
With the summer concert and festival season put on hold by COVID-19, Carper felt that a digital release was the best way to go. She’ll have CD’s in another week or so, but right now there’s no place to sell them. Someday, she said, when the Bookloft is open again, where there are concerts and the Music Alliance is sponsoring events, those CD’s will come in handy. For now, digital is the way to go. Her album will be available on Spotify and other digital download and streaming services soon. But she wants to have that Facebook release party on Facebook, regardless. After all, what better way to celebrate your birthday. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Be there!
