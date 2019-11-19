The Josephy Center’s 6th annual Gift of Art Fundraiser will be held Sat., November 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event supports the Josephy Center’s Youth Art Programs through a silent auction of art contributed by the extraordinary artists of the area. It also offers an evening of music, tasty snacks, and camaraderie. And there’s also a place to drop off new art supplies that will be distributed to needy families just before Christmas.
This year, for the first time, this children’s art program fundraiser will offer art activities for children and families from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. “We thought it would be great to let children enjoy doing art, and also try out the kinds of activities that our programs offer,” said Kellee Sheehy, the Josephy Center’s new development director.
There’s also hot chocolate, face painting, a cupcake walk, and a silent auction table of kids art just for kids to bid on.
The art activities for the younger set include ornament making, jewelry making, painting, and printmaking. They are geared for children ages 5 and up. (Parents are permitted to participate as well if it’s OK with their children). It’s an opportunity for children not only to make art, but to make gifts for their parents, siblings, friends, and others.
“We want to encourage kids to be creative, and give something of themselves, something unique that they have created—a true gift of art,” Sheehy said.
To help support the costs of the materials that young artists will be using, and keep the Children’s Art event affordable, the Josephy Center will sell “tickets” for $1 each. The tickets provide “admission” to the art stations. Most stations cost 1 to 5 tickets, depending upon the kinds of materials involved, and there is no time limit on how long a youngster can hang out and make art. “For $5, pretty much a whole family of four or five kids can make art to their heart’s content,” Sheehy said.
Josephy Center staff and children who have participated in the Josephy Center arts programs will instruct and help at each art station. “It will be really inspiring for kids who have been learning in our art classes to share their skills and knowledge with their peers,” Sheehy said.
Just after 4:00, the adults in the room will take the floor, the appetizers and wine will appear, and the Josephy Center will get serious about the Silent Art Auction. Adults can bid on art from their favorite local artists including Leslie LeViner, Mike Koloski, Ted Juve, Pam Beach, Nancy Clarke, and more. Bidding is open all day but gets pretty intense once the sun goes down. The silent auction closes at 6 p.m. Winners do not need to be in attendance to win. Art that is not purchased at the silent auction will remain on display and available for purchase through Dec. 20.
The Josephy Center’s youth programs depend heavily on fundraising dollars to be able to keep class fees low and pay for things like quality art instruction, art supplies, scholarships and student internships. Funds raised during this event will pay for Friday Youth Art classes, a new “Mommy and Me” class, Building Healthy Families’ After-School Programming at three schools and Alternative Education Classes. New programs for families and youth will be offered after the New Year.
If you have questions about the event, contact Kellee Sheehy or Megan Wolfe at coordinator@josephy.org or call (541) 432-0505.
