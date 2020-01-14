The Josephy Center is offering a unique Plateau style beading workshop with Roger Amerman. The 14-hour hands-on workshop is given Feb. 7-9, with three sessions: 6-9 p.m. on Friday night; 9 a.m. –5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 – noon on Sunday.
The workshop will allow participants to learn traditional ways of beading, and to produce one or more pieces of beaded artwork.
Roger Amerman is an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, a former Park Ranger with the US National Park Service (Whitman Mission National Historic Site, Walla Walla, WA), and a highly accomplished artist whose work has been featured throughout the United States, including the Smithsonian Institution, Museum of the American Indian, Washington DC.
Roger has developed strong associations and ties with Umatilla, Yakama and the Nez Perce communities through educational and working activities, and he has also written, lectured, and taught across the West. Amerman credits much of his earlier and formative Plateau style beadwork training and influences to the late Margret Sohappy and Marie Pond-Brown. Mr. Amerman resides on his wife’s reservation, the Nez Perce reservation at Lapwai. He lives in Stites, Idaho, where he continues to lecture and teach, and do commission work for museums.
Workshop participants will learn the basics of beading with size 10/o and 11/o seed beads, as well as a two-needle process where one thread and needle strings and holds the beads and the 2nd thread and needle stitches the beads down every three or less beads. The particular method of bead stitching to be employed in this course is referred to as “contour” and “lane” bead stitching. The class will examine color use, color contrast, bead edging solutions and beading texture strategies. The final product of this workshop will be a beaded neck bag that incorporates your own style, your sense of color and texture, and is unique to you and your skill level. Those who work quickly or have advanced experience, will generate a personalized tobacco bag that emphasizes a unique “brick stitch” pony bead edging.
The workshop will be limited to eight students—first come, first served, beginners as well as experience bead-workers welcome. The cost is $100 per student, plus materials (approximately $25).
To register, or for more information about the workshop, Joseph, and the Josephy Center, contact Rich or Megan at 541-432-0505.
