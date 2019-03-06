Winter weather didn’t stop dozens of art patrons from bundling up to explore the Josephy Center’s fifth annual Women’s Art exhibit, “Women on the Edge,” on Saturday, March 2. The exhibit celebrates Women’s History Month and features 36 artists.
The center’s executive director, Cheryl Coughlan, said the trailblazing exhibit is the first one the center had wherein it picked a theme with complementary events.
“We had women’s art, women’s music, readings by women, and other events,” Coughlan said. “ She added that the exhibit set the template for other events it holds.
The center is holding several “Brown Bags” in conjunction with the exhibit. These include a March 12 event with county commissioner, Susan Roberts, as a woman in politics and a March 26 “Brown Bag” hailing Soroptimist and it’s founder, Wilma Haller.
Saturday, April 6, features the annual Women’s Concert featuring local performers.
April 9, a few senior women students from the Oregon State University Agriculture and Natural Resource program at Eastern Oregon University will talk about their backgrounds and current career path.
Local artist Dawn Norman juried the exhibit and selected 56 of 94 pieces submitted for consideration. Wallowa County artists submitted 72 pieces with 46 juried in. Tamara Stephas of Bend served as the artist most distant from the county.
Coughlan said that she is using the show to highlight the center’s acquisition of an artist’s printing press housed downstairs. The press is not a newspaper press, but an art tool made specifically for art prints. The show featured about a half dozen prints from the press.
The director said this year’s exhibition features more classes than in the past.
“In the winter, we do more wine and painting classes and we’re having a printing press class,” Coughlan said.
The exhibit runs from March 2 — April 18.
